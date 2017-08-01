AvaTrade Reduces Spreads Across FX Pairs and Commodities

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, has reduced the fixed, floating and options spreads by an average of 35% across the majors and as much as 50% on some FX pairs. This change sets AvaTrade as an industry-leading broker with some of the best trading conditions, including extra-low spreads, excellent bonuses and up to 400:1 leverage.

On top of these reduced spreads, during 2017 AvaTrade has significantly increased its activity and portfolio. Entering the cryptocurrencies market, AvaTrade offers 24/7 trading on 5 top cryptocurrencies, both as pairs and individual assets. Regulated across the world, including under the Central Bank of Ireland, AvaTrade is one of the only fully regulated brokers who offer bonuses on deposits and up to 400:1 leverage.

"We are always looking to improve our offering to our clients, and constantly thrive to stay one step ahead of the industry," says Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "Customers who want great conditions without compromising on regulation and security, can find the perfect combination of all with AvaTrade. We are working relentlessly to provide new and exciting features, tools and offers to our clients," concluded Ferguson.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments, top trading platforms, and a new cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers and a 24-hour live customer service in 15 languages. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels, and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is fully regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa & BVI.

