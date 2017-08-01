

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1.0655 against the NZ dollar, 0.7996 against the U.S. dollar and 88.12 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 1.0699, a 5-day high of 0.8043 and a 4-day high of 88.70, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie dropped to 1.4787 from an early high of 1.4702.



The aussie edged down to 0.9991 against the Canadian dollar, from an early near 2-week high of 1.0048.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro and 0.98 against the loonie.



