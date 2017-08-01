Lahti, Finland, 2017-08-01 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION HALF-YEAR REPORT AUGUST 1, 2017 AT 9:00 a.m.



RAUTE CORPORATION - HALF-YEAR REPORT JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2017



- The Group's net sales, EUR 71.8 million (MEUR 53.7), increased 34% on the comparison period. Order intake was EUR 52 million (MEUR 28). - Operating profit was EUR 4.1 million (MEUR 2.9), showing growth of 41% on the comparison period. The result before taxes was EUR 4.2 million (MEUR 2.8). - Earnings per share were EUR 0.71 (EUR 0.51). - Net sales for the second quarter were EUR 35.2 million and operating profit was EUR 1.4 million positive. Order intake was EUR 29 million. The order book at the end of the reporting period stood at EUR 86 million (MEUR 32). - Raute revised its guidance for the full year 2017 on July 27, 2017. Raute's 2017 net sales are expected to clearly grow and operating profit is forecast to clearly improve from 2016.



TAPANI KIISKI, PRESIDENT AND CEO: ORDER BACKLOG REMAINS STRONG THANKS TO NEW ORDERS



We can continue to be pleased with our performance throughout the first half of the year, in terms of both net sales growth and improving our operating profit. Both were in line with our expectations.



Our order intake, at EUR 29 million in the second quarter, was at a good level, bearing in mind that it did not include any major individual projects. Following a quieter period, demand for modernizations also picked up. In terms of new orders, the European market is still exceptionally strong, but projects are also being actively negotiated in North America, Asia and Russia, to name a few. I estimate that in the near future, other market areas will complement the demand in Europe.



Our deliveries proceeded according to plan in the second quarter. Our relative profitability was influenced by the start-up of the Metriguard business that was acquired in early April, additional investments aimed at the Chinese market, and investments in sales and marketing. Our focus on product development and digital services, in particular, also continued.



Our order book has remained strong, which means we will retain our good momentum and our resources will be used at a high capacity also in the second half of the year. Our aim is to deliver the high number of orders scheduled for the latter half of the year on time, successfully and in keeping with the budgeted costs, which will, in turn, improve our relative profitability for the second half of the year. Our recent past serves as proof of our success in such situations. Success also partly comes down to our customers, and we need them to be successful as well.



Thanks to a good start to the year, a strong order book and continued active demand, I am confident that our net sales will clearly grow and our operating profit will clearly improve from the previous year.



SECOND QUARTER OF 2017



Order intake and order book



The total order intake in the second quarter, EUR 29 million (MEUR 16), was at a good level, bearing in mind that it did not include major individual projects. The biggest single new orders were for peeling lines in France and Italy.



Technology services accounted for more than half of new orders and amounted to EUR 15 million (MEUR 9). Growth compared to the first quarter of the year was mainly due to orders resulting from lengthy negotiations on modernization deals.



The order book declined during the second quarter by EUR 7 million, but nevertheless ended the period at a strong EUR 86 million (MEUR 32).



Net sales



Second-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 35.2 million (MEUR 27.3). Technology services accounted for 33 percent (37%) of the total net sales and amounted to EUR 12 million (MEUR 10).



Result and profitability



Operating profit in the second quarter was EUR 1.4 million positive (MEUR 1.5 positive) and accounted for 4,0 percent (5.6%) of net sales. The result was EUR 0.9 million positive (MEUR 1.2 positive), and earnings per share were EUR +0.21 (EUR +0.29). Second-quarter profitability was influenced by investments in the start-up of the new Metriguard business, additional investments aimed at the Chinese market, and investments in sales and marketing.



RAUTE CORPORATION - HALF-YEAR REPORT JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2017



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Market situation in customer industries



The situation in the global economy and the financial markets in the first half of 2017 did not change considerably with respect to Raute or Raute's customer base.



Although construction activity has increased in many market areas, it is still at a fairly low level in all market areas, including North America. Thanks to a brighter market situation, investment activity among Raute's customers has gradually improved, and projects that were in the negotiating phase have materialized into orders. Demand remained brisk throughout the first half of the year.



Demand for wood products technology and technology services



Invitations to tender for both creating new capacity and even smaller project-type undertakings were at a good level, and trade negotiations took place at a brisk pace. Projects encompassing individual machine lines were started up to a greater extent than in the recent past.



Demand for modernizations also picked up in the second quarter following a quieter period. Demand for maintenance and spare parts services remained good. This indicates that the utilization rates of Raute's customers' production facilities continued to remain, for the most part, at a good level.



ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BOOK



Raute serves the wood products industry with a full-service concept based on service that encompasses the entire life cycle of the delivered equipment. Raute's business consists of project deliveries and technology services. Project deliveries encompass projects from individual machine or production line deliveries to deliveries of all the machines and equipment belonging to a mill's production process. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes comprehensive technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations, as well as consulting, training and reconditioned machinery.



The order intake during the review period was at a good level and amounted to EUR 52 million (MEUR 28). A significant proportion of new orders was again received from European customers.



Of new orders, 56 percent came from Europe (39%), 17 percent from North America (21%), 17 percent from Russia (29%), 9 percent from South America (7%) and 1 percent from Asia-Pacific (4%). The second quarter accounted for EUR 29 million of the order intake. Sometimes even strong fluctuations in the distribution of new orders between the various market areas and over time are typical for project-focused business.



Order intake in technology services amounted to EUR 25 million (MEUR 19), increasing 33 percent on the comparison period. Growth came equally from all areas of technology services.



The order book declined during the second quarter by EUR 7 million. The order book at the end of the reporting period amounted to a strong EUR 86 million (MEUR 32). Part of the order book is scheduled for 2018.



COMPETITIVE POSITION



Raute's competitive position has remained unchanged and is good. Raute's solutions help customers in securing their delivery and service capabilities throughout the life cycle of the production process or a part thereof. In such investments, the supplier's overall expertise and extensive and diverse technology offering play a key role. The competitive edge provided by Raute plays a major role when customers select their cooperation partners. Raute's strong financial position and long-term dedication to serving selected customer industries also enhance its credibility and improve its competitive position as a company that carries out long-term investment projects.



The Metriguard products acquired in April complement Raute's product range. Metriguard's equipment has been integrated into dozens of Raute's deliveries over the years. The active installed equipment base extends from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



NET SALES



Net sales for the reporting period, EUR 71.8 million (MEUR 53.7), were up 34 percent on the comparison period.



Of the total net sales for the reporting period, Europe accounted for 49 percent (63%), Russia for 33 percent (15%), North America for 12 percent (15%), South America for 4 percent (3%), and Asia-Pacific for 2 percent (5%).



Net sales for technology services grew during the reporting period by 19 per cent and amounted to EUR 22 million (MEUR 19). Technology services' share of the Group's total net sales declined to 31 per cent (35%) due to the strong 41 per cent growth in project deliveries.



RESULT AND PROFITABILITY



During the period under review, operating profit was EUR 4.1 million positive (MEUR 2.9 positive) and accounted for 5.7 percent of net sales (5.4%). Operating profit grew 41 percent on the comparison period.



The result before taxes for the reporting period was EUR 4.2 million positive (MEUR 2.8 positive). The result for the reporting period was EUR 3.0 million positive (MEUR 2.1 positive). Earnings per share (undiluted) were EUR 0.71 (EUR 0.51).



CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET



The Group's financial position remained good, despite the growing need for working capital in the second quarter. At the end of the reporting period, gearing was 9 percent (17%) and the equity ratio was 58 percent (59%). Fluctuations in balance sheet working capital items and the key figures based on them are due to differences in the timing of customer payments and the cost accumulation from project deliveries, which is typical of the project business.



The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 3.1 million (MEUR 1.6) at the end of the reporting period. Operating cash flow was EUR 15.1 million negative (MEUR 5.4 negative). Cash flow from investment activities was EUR 4.5 million negative (MEUR 1.6 negative), including the cash consideration of EUR 2.9 million on the purchase price and costs of EUR 0.5 million related to the acquisition of the Metriguard business. Cash flow from financing activities was EUR 1.1 million negative (MEUR 2.1 positive), including a dividend payment of EUR 4.2 million and a short-term drawdown of EUR 3.0 million.



Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to EUR 6.0 million (MEUR 6.4) at the end of the reporting period.



The parent company Raute Corporation has a EUR 10 million commercial paper program, which allows the company to issue commercial papers maturing in less than one year.



The parent company Raute Corporation is prepared for future working capital needs and has long-term credit facility agreements with three Nordic banks totaling EUR 23.0 million. The main covenants for the credit facility are an equity ratio of >30% and gearing of <100%. Of the credit facilities, EUR 18.6 million remained unused at the end of the reporting period.



EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD



Raute Corporation published stock exchange releases on the following events:



January 2, 2017 Market-making for Raute Corporation transferred to Nordea Bank AB (publ) January 11, 2017 Raute Corporation's trading and issuer codes to change as from January 16, 2017 February 15, 2017 A new performance- and share-value-based long-term incentive program established for Raute's top management March 6, 2017 Disposal of Raute Corporation's own shares March 28, 2017 Decisions of Raute's Annual General Meeting March 31, 2017 Raute Corporation strengthens its offering in veneer and lumber grading technology by acquiring the business of Metriguard Inc.



RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



Raute is a leading technology supplier for the plywood and LVL industries and focuses strongly on the development of increasingly efficient, productive and environmentally friendly manufacturing technology and supporting measurement and machine vision applications. Opportunities provided by digitalization are also an essential part of R&D activities.



Research and development costs in the reporting period amounted to EUR 1.8 million (MEUR 1.6), representing 2.4 percent of net sales (2.9%).



Capital expenditure during the period came to EUR 4.8 million (MEUR 1.7) and accounted for 6.6 percent (3.1%) of net sales. The acquisition of the Metriguard business accounted for EUR 3.4 million of the Group's capital expenditure, including an estimate of the earn-out share to be paid in 2018.



PERSONNEL



During the reporting period, the Group's personnel grew by 62 people, numbering 705 (650) at the end of the reporting period. The higher number of personnel includes the transfer of 24 employees to Raute in connection with the acquisition of Metriguard Inc. Group companies outside Finland accounted for 29 percent (29%) of employees.



Converted to full-time employees ("effective headcount"), the average number of employees was 652 (632) during the reporting period.



GROUP STRUCTURE



Raute Corporation established a new subsidiary, Metriguard Technologies, Inc., in the United States. The new subsidiary was a party to the acquisition agreement realized with Metriguard Inc. and has continued Metriguard Inc.'s business as of April 3, 2017.



Metriguard is a market leader in grading technology for lumber and veneer manufactured in an industrial production process. Metriguard sells and maintains measuring equipment for the veneer and plywood industry and for sawmills on a global scale. The subsidiary is located in Pullman, Washington.



The Metriguard business's financial information will be reported as part of Raute's wood products technology segment. The full consideration for the business was EUR 4.0 million, of which EUR 2.9 million was paid in the form of a cash consideration. The value of the acquired net assets amounted to EUR 3.0 million and goodwill generated was EUR 1.0 million. Expenses of EUR 0.5 million related to the acquisition were entered as a cost item.



SHARES



The number of Raute Corporation's shares at the end of the reporting period totaled 4,225,311, of which 991,161 were series K shares (ordinary share, 20 votes/share) and 3,234,150 were series A shares (1 vote/share). Series K and A shares confer equal rights to dividends and company assets.



Series K shares can be converted to series A shares under the terms set out in section 3 of the Articles of Association. If an ordinary share is transferred to a new owner who has not previously held series K shares, the new owner must notify the Board of Directors of this in writing and without delay. Other holders of series K shares have the right to redeem the share under the terms specified in Article 4 of the Articles of Association.



Raute Corporation's series A shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The trading code is RAUTE. Raute Corporation has signed a market making agreement with Nordea Bank Ab in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



The company's market capitalization at the end of the reporting period was EUR 96.8 million (MEUR 54.5), with series K shares valued at the closing price of series A shares on June 30, 2017, i.e. EUR 22.92 (EUR 13.10).



STOCK OPTIONS



At the end of the reporting period, altogether 28,845 of the company's series C 2010 stock options were unexercised. The subscription period for Raute Corporation's series B stock options ended on March 31, 2017.



Raute Corporation's series C 2010 stock options are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the trading code RAUTEEW310. The subscription period for series C stock options is March 1, 2015-March 31, 2018. The subscription price at the end of the reporting period was EUR 5.00 and the closing price was EUR 15.00.



REMUNERATION



The Group has remuneration systems in place that cover the entire personnel.



Share-based incentive plans



The Group has valid long-term share-based incentive plans based on performance.



The company presented its latest performance- and share-based long-term incentive plan to the top management on February 15, 2017.



The terms and conditions of the incentive plans are available on the company's website.



SHAREHOLDERS



The number of shareholders stood at 3,625 at the beginning of the year and at 4,093 at the end of the reporting period. Series K shares were held by 55 private individuals (50) at the end of the reporting period. Nominee-registered shares accounted for 2.7 percent (2.7%) of shares. The company did not receive any flagging notifications during the reporting period.



The Board of Directors, the President and CEO as well as the Executive Board held altogether 249,973 company shares, equaling 5.9 percent (5.7%) of the company shares and 11.2 percent (11.2%) of the votes at the end of the reporting period.



CORPORATE GOVERNANCE



Raute Corporation complies with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015 for listed companies issued by the Securities Market Association on October 1, 2015.



EXECUTIVE BOARD



Raute Group's Executive Board and the members' areas of responsibility: Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, Chairman - Sales Arja Hakala, Group Vice President, Finance, CFO - Finance and administration Marko Hjelt, Group Vice President, Human Resources - Human resources and competence development Mika Hyysti, Group Vice President, Technology - Technology, products and R&D Timo Kangas, Group Vice President, EMEA - Market area EMEA Antti Laulainen, Group Vice President, Technology Services and Sales Management - Technology services and sales management Petri Strengell, Group Vice President, Supply Chain - Sourcing and production.



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017



Raute Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on March 28, 2017. More detailed information on the decisions of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the stock exchange release issued on March 28, 2017.



DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT FOR THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR



The Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2017 decided to pay a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the financial year 2016. The total amount of dividends is EUR 4.2 million, with series A shares accounting for EUR 3,228,550.00 and series K shares for EUR 991,161.00. The dividend payment date was April 6, 2017.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BOARD COMMITTEES



At the General Meeting on March 28, 2017, Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen was elected Chairman of the Board, Mr. Mika Mustakallio was elected Vice-Chair, and Mr. Joni Bask, Ms. Laura Raitio, Mr. Pekka Suominen, and Mr. Patrick von Essen were elected as Board members. The Board of Directors' term of office will continue until the 2018 Annual General Meeting.



Based on the evaluation of independence, Chairman Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen and members Mr. Joni Bask, Mr. Patrick von Essen, Ms. Laura Raitio, and Mr. Pekka Suominen are independent of the company. The Chairman of the Board (Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen) and two Board members (Mr. Patrick von Essen and Ms. Laura Raitio) are independent of major shareholders. Raute Corporation's Board of Directors has an Appointments Committee. The Appointments Committee is chaired by Mr. Erkki Pehu-Lehtonen and its members are Mr. Mika Mustakallio and Mr. Pekka Suominen. The Audit and Working Committees' tasks are handled by the Board of Directors.



EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD



Raute Corporation published stock exchange releases on the following events after the reporting period: July 27, 2017 Raute revises its guidance for 2017 net sales and operating profit: Net sales will grow clearly and operating profit will improve clearly July 31, 2017 Raute receives an order worth over EUR 11 million to USA



BUSINESS RISKS



Risks in the near term continue to be driven by the uncertainty relating to the global economic situation and the development of the financial markets, as well as by international political instability. During the reporting period, there were no essential changes in the business risks described in the 2016 Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements.



The most significant risks for Raute in the near term are related to the implementation of major mill-scale projects included in the order book in accordance with the contract terms.



OUTLOOK FOR 2017



On July 27, 2017, Raute revised its guidance for the full year 2017 concerning net sales and operating profit. Based on a strong order book, order intake and continued active demand, Raute's net sales in 2017 are expected to clearly grow and operating profit to clearly improve from 2016.



TABLES SECTION OF THE HALF-YEAR REPORT



Raute Corporation's Board of Directors has on August 1, 2017 reviewed the Half-year report for January 1 - June 30, 2017 and approved it to be published in compliance with this release.



The figures for the financial year 2016 presented in the figures section of the Half-year report have been audited. The presented interim financial report figures have not been audited.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.4.-30 1.4.-30 1.1.-30 1.1.-30. 1.1.-31. .6. .6. .6. 6. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET SALES 35 209 27 306 71 805 53 733 113 130 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in inventories of finished 748 60 1 237 977 150 goods and work in progress Other operating income 91 73 119 1 034 1 103 Materials and services -19 405 -13 513 -40 152 -27 776 -54 849 Employee benefits expense -10 347 -8 966 -20 103 -18 097 -36 606 Depreciation and amortization -660 -573 -1 277 -1 089 -2 340 Other operating expenses -4 223 -2 871 -7 534 -5 880 -12 030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating expenses -34 634 -25 923 -69 067 -52 842 -105 825 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING PROFIT 1 413 1 516 4 094 2 902 8 558 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 4,0 5,6 5,7 5,4 7,6 Financial income 17 -52 335 41 123 Financial expenses -145 35 -250 -187 -461 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial expenses, net -127 -17 85 -146 -338 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1 286 1 499 4 179 2 756 8 220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 3,7 5,5 5,8 5,1 7,3 Income taxes -396 -274 -1 186 -628 -1 536 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 890 1 224 2 994 2 129 6 684 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 2,5 4,5 4,2 4,0 5,9 Profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the Parent 890 1 224 2 994 2 129 6 684 company Earnings per share for profit attributable to Equity holders of the Parent company, EUR Undiluted earnings per share 0,21 0,29 0,71 0,51 1,60 Diluted earnings per share 0,21 0,29 0,71 0,51 1,59 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.4.-30 1.4.-30 1.1.-30 1.1.-30. 1.1.-31. .6. .6. .6. 6. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 890 1 224 2 994 2 129 6 684 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income items: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit - - - - - obligations Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of - - -259 - 259 available-for-sale investments Hedge accounting -180 -129 -180 42 66 Exchange differences on -62 46 -91 286 534 translating foreign operations Income taxes related to these 27 - 79 - -60 items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income items for -215 -83 -452 328 799 the period, net of tax -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT FOR THE 675 1 141 2 544 2 456 7 483 PERIOD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period attributable to Equity holders of the Parent 675 1 141 2 544 2 456 7 483 company Shares, 1 000 pcs Adjusted average number of shares 4 225 4 147 4 215 4 136 4 167 Adjusted average number of shares 4 242 4 189 4 232 4 161 4 210 diluted ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 1 054 - - Other intangible assets 2 798 1 393 1 353 Property, plant and equipment 8 991 9 287 9 580 Other financial assets 471 490 748 Deferred tax assets 176 181 167 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 13 489 11 351 11 848 Current assets Inventories 11 703 9 565 9 674 Accounts receivables and other 43 556 33 947 24 435 receivables Income tax receivable 50 123 40 Cash and cash equivalents 3 070 1 573 23 769 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 58 379 45 209 57 918 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 71 869 56 559 69 767 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to Equity holders of the Parent company Share capital 8 256 8 256 8 256 Fair value reserve and other 6 435 6 530 6 577 reserves Exchange differences 751 594 842 Retained earnings 14 322 11 858 11 859 Profit for the period 2 994 2 129 6 684 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 32 758 29 367 34 217 Non-current liabilities Provisions 595 514 462 Deferred tax liability 57 78 192 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 652 593 653 Current liabilities Provisions 1 039 1 209 1 156 Current interest-bearing 5 994 6 447 3 136 liabilities Current advance payments received 15 010 6 965 13 069 Income tax liability 513 496 1 131 Trade payables and other 15 904 11 482 16 404 liabilities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 38 460 26 599 34 896 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 39 112 27 192 35 549 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 71 869 56 559 69 767 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 1.1.-30 1.1.-30 1.1.-31. .6. .6. 12. (EUR 1 000) 2017 2016 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from customers 60 021 47 572 123 974 Other operating income 16 1 034 1 103 Payments to suppliers and -72 737 -53 716 -103 221 employees ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow before financial items -12 700 -5 109 21 856 and taxes Interest paid from operating -146 -57 -111 activities Dividends received from operating 120 114 114 activities Interest received from operating 3 1 3 activities Other financing items from -169 -92 -251 operating activities Income taxes paid from operating -2 235 -273 -374 activities ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -15 127 -5 416 21 237 (A) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment -1 333 -1 662 -3 019 and intangible assets Business transaction -3 371 - - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and 29 26 94 equipment and intangible assets Proceeds from sale of investments 182 - - ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -4 492 -1 637 -2 925 (B) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of share 130 394 528 capital Proceeds from current borrowings 3 000 5 607 6 410 Repayments of current borrowings - -625 -4 794 Dividends paid and return of -4 220 -3 303 -3 303 equity ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -1 090 2 073 -1 158 (C) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -20 709 -4 980 17 154 (A+B+C) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- increase (+)/decrease (-) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING 23 767 6 538 6 538 OF THE PERIOD* NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -20 709 -4 980 17 154 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 12 15 77 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 3 070 1 573 23 769 THE PERIOD* ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS IN THE BALANCE SHEET AT THE END OF THE PERIOD* ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 3 070 1 573 23 769 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 3 070 1 573 23 769 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- *Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash and bank receivables, which will be due within the following three months' period.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Invested Other Exchang Retain non-restricte e ed d (EUR 1 000) capita equity reserv differe earnin l reserve es nces gs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 2017 8 256 5 445 1 132 842 18 543 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period - - - - 2 994 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of available-for-sale -259 investments Hedging reserve - - -180 - - Exchange differences on - - - -91 - translating foreign operations Income taxes related to these 79 items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for 0 0 -360 -91 2 994 the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options exercised - 130 - - - Equity-settled share-based transactions - - 88 - - Dividends - - - - -4 220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners 0 130 88 0 -4 220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at June 30, 2017 8 256 5 575 860 751 17 316 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ---------------------------------------------------------------- To the owners of TOTAL (EUR 1 000) the Parent company EQUITY ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 2017 34 217 34 217 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period 2 994 2 994 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of -259 -259 available-for-sale investments Hedging reserve -180 -180 Exchange differences on -91 -91 translating foreign operations Income taxes related to these 79 79 items ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for 2 544 2 544 the period ---------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options exercised 130 130 Equity-settled share-based transactions 88 88 Dividends -4 220 -4 220 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners -4 002 -4 002 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at June 30, 2017 32 758 32 758 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share Invested Other Exchang Retain non-restricte e ed d (EUR 1 000) capita equity reserv differe earnin l reserve es nces gs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 2016 8 223 4 950 1 058 308 15 161 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period - - - - 2 129 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of - - - - - available-for-sale investments Hedging reserve - - 42 - - Exchange differences on - - - 286 - translating foreign operations Income taxes related to these - - - - - items -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for 0 0 42 286 2 129 the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options exercised 33 361 - - - Equity-settled share-based transactions - - 118 - - Dividends - - - - -3 303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners 33 361 118 0 -3 303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at June 30, 2016 8 256 5 311 1 219 594 13 987 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ---------------------------------------------------------------- To the owners of TOTAL (EUR 1 000) the Parent company EQUITY ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at Jan. 1, 2016 29 700 29 700 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive profit for the period Profit for the period 2 129 2 129 Other comprehensive income items: Changes in the fair value of - - available-for-sale investments Hedging reserve 42 42 Exchange differences on 286 286 translating foreign operations Income taxes related to these - - items ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive profit for 2 457 2 457 the period ---------------------------------------------------------------- Transactions with owners Share-options exercised 394 394 Equity-settled share-based transactions 118 118 Dividends -3 303 -3 303 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total transactions with owners -2 790 -2 790 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY at June 30, 2016 29 367 29 367 ----------------------------------------------------------------



NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR REPORT



General information



Raute Group is a globally operating technology and service company with core competence in selected wood products manufacturing processes. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL and sawn timber.



Raute's full-service concept is based on product life-cycle management and includes project deliveries and technology services. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. In addition to a broad range of machines and equipment, Raute's solutions cover technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations.



Raute Group's Parent company, Raute Corporation, is a Finnish public limited liability company established in accordance with Finnish law (Business ID FI01490726). Its series A shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, under Industrials. Raute Corporation is domiciled in Lahti. The address of its registered office is Rautetie 2, FI-15550 Nastola, and its postal address is P.O. Box 69, FI-15551 Nastola.



Basis of preparation



Raute Corporation's Half-year report for January 1 - June 30, 2017 has been prepared in accordance with standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and with the principles of presentation presented in the consolidated financial statement 2016. The half-year financial report does not contain full notes or other information presented in the financial statements, and therefore the Half-year report should be read in conjunction with the Financial statements published for 2016. Preparations of the Half-year report have complied with the IAS and IFRS standards, as well as SIC and IFRIC interpretations, effective on June 30, 2017.



Preparation work for the adoption of the IFRS 15 standard in Raute Group is ongoing. The Group continues to analyze the customer contract types and reporting process and presents additional information during the latter part of the year 2017 and numerical data of the impact at the beginning of the financial year 2018.



All of the figures presented in the Half-year report are in thousand euro, unless otherwise stated. Due to the rounding of the figures in the tables, the sums of figures may deviate from the sum total presented in the table. Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures in the comparison period.



When preparing the Half-year report in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the company management has made estimates and assumptions. The estimates and assumptions have been based on management's best knowledge at the reporting date, therefore actual results may differ from these estimates.



Raute Corporation's consolidated financial statement information is available online at www.raute.com or at the head office of the Parent company, Rautetie 2, FI-15550 Nastola, Finland.



Net sales



The main part of the net sales is comprised of project deliveries and modernizations, which have been treated as long-term projects. The rest of the net sales is comprised of technology services provided to the wood products industry such as spare parts and maintenance services as well as services provided to the development of customers' business.



Project deliveries and modernizations related to technology services include both product and service sales, making it impossible to give a reliable presentation of the breakdown of the Group's net sales into purely product and service sales.



Large delivery projects can temporarily increase the shares of various customers of the Group's net sales to more than ten percent. At the end of the period, the Group had two customers (3), whose customized share of the Group's net sales temporarily exceeded ten percent. The sales share of the customers was 37 percent.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales by market area 1.1.-3 1.1.-30 1.1.-31 0.6. .6. .12. 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EMEA (Europe and Africa) 34 838 49 33 709 63 67 186 60 CIS (Russia) 23 528 33 7 885 15 19 928 17 NAM (North America) 8 957 12 8 067 15 16 829 15 LAM (South America) 2 664 4 1 568 3 3 826 3 APAC (Asia-Pacific) 1 817 2 2 504 5 5 361 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 71 805 100 53 733 100 113 130 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland accounted for 15 percent (16 %) of net sales. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term projects Specification of net sales Net sales by percentage of 57 948 43 688 89 231 completion Other net sales 13 856 10 045 23 899 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 71 805 53 733 113 130 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Project revenues entered as income from currently undelivered long-term projects recognized by percentage of 147 975 112 136 114 461 completion Amount of long-term project 83 843 30 885 105 684 revenues not yet entered as income (order book) The balance sheet items of the undelivered projects Projects for which the value by percentage of completion exceeds advance payments invoiced - aggregate amount of costs 125 080 98 951 90 806 incurred and recognized profits less recognized losses - advance payments received 91 776 72 963 74 065 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross amount due from customers 33 304 25 987 16 741 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Projects in which advance payments invoiced exceed the value by percentage of completion - aggregate amount of costs 22 869 15 610 23 641 incurred and recognized profits less recognized losses - advance payments received 37 111 22 506 35 980 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross amount due to customers 14 242 6 896 12 339 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advance payments included in the current liabilities in the balance sheet Gross amount due to customers 14 242 6 896 12 339 Other advance payments received, not under 768 69 730 percentage of completion ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 15 010 6 965 13 069 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Advance payments of the long-term projects included in inventories in the balance sheet Advance payments paid for long-term 876 157 847 projects ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 876 157 847 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Number of personnel 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective, on average 652 632 631 In books, on average 671 641 642 In books, at the end of the period 705 650 643 - of which personnel working abroad 205 187 183 Pledges on behalf of the company's management No loans have been granted to the company's management. No pledges have been given or other commitments made on behalf of the company's management and shareholders. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Research and development costs 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research and development costs for the -1 758 -1 559 -2 863 period Amortization of previously capitalized -113 -113 -227 development costs Development costs recognized as an asset 54 - - in the balance sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Research and development costs entered as -1 816 -1 671 -3 090 expense for the period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other intangible assets Acquistion cost at the beginning of the period 13 391 14 035 14 035 Exchange rate differences -33 -39 -28 Additions 2 587 79 108 Disposals - - - Reclassification between items 252 34 -724 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition cost at the end of the period 16 197 14 109 13 391 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -12 038 -12 426 -12 426 beginning of the period Exchange rate differences 29 27 18 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of - - 1 020 disposals and reclassifications Depreciation and amortization for the period -370 -316 -650 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the end -13 399 -12 715 -12 038 of the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value of Intangible assets, at the beginning of 1 353 1 609 1 609 the period Book value of Intangible assets, at the end of the 2 798 1 393 1 353 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Property, plant and equipment Acquistion cost at the beginning of the period 48 657 45 463 45 463 Exchange rate differences -424 309 445 Additions 649 1 599 3 116 Disposals -23 -8 -66 Reclassification between items -252 -34 -301 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquistion cost at the end of the period 48 607 47 330 48 657 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the -39 077 -36 934 -36 934 beginning of the period Exchange rate differences 368 -337 -458 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of 0 - 5 disposals and reclassifications Depreciation for the period -907 -772 -1 690 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated depreciation and amortization at the end -39 615 -38 043 -39 077 of the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Book value of Property, plant and equipment, at the 9 580 8 529 8 529 beginning of the period Book value of Property, plant and equipment, at the 8 991 9 287 9 580 end of the period



Business transaction Metriguard Technologies, Inc.



On April 3, 2017, Raute Corporation acquired the business of Metriguard Inc. in the USA. Metriguard sells and maintains measuring equipment for the veneer and plywood industry and for sawmills on a global scale. The production of the company has been centralized in Pullman, Washington. Metriguard's business will be continued under Raute's new US subsidiary, Metriguard Technologies, Inc., whose financial information will be reported as part of Raute's wood products technology segment.



The acquisition has been implemented as an asset purchase, including Metriguard Inc.'s intangible assets, working capital and fixed assets, except real estate. Metriguard Inc.'s personnel transferred in the business transaction. The purchase price is paid in two installments. A base purchase price of USD 3.1 million has been paid at closing. The additional earn-out payment based on net sales for a 12-month period following closing of the transaction, will be paid in the summer 2018. The balance sheet items recognized from the acquisition are preliminary.



The Group has recognized acquisition related expenses in the amount of EUR 0.5 million. The expenses are included in Other operating expenses of the consolidated statement of income.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair values of the acquisition 3.4.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets and liabilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Intangible assets 1 407 Tangible assets 94 Inventory 1 368 Sales receivables and other receivables 310 Trade payables and other payables -178 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets acquired 3 002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Purchase consideration -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash paid 2 911 Contingent consideration 1 126 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total purchase consideration 4 037 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill from the acquisition -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total purchase consideration 4 037 Net assets acquired -3 002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill 1 035 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cash flow effect of the business transaction during the review period was EUR 3,371 thousand.



Financial assets



At the end of the reporting period June 30, 2017, the fair value of the financial assets categorized at fair value on hierarchy level 3 was EUR 471 thousand.



The methods of fair value determination correspond the valuation principles presented in the Annual financial statements for 2016.



There were no transfers between the hierarchy levels 1 and 2 during the reporting period.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Interest-bearing liabilities 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Partial payments of financial loans 5 994 6 447 3 136 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 5 994 6 447 3 136 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturities of the interest-bearing financial liabilities at June 30, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Curren Non-curre Total t nt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial loans 5 994 - 5 994 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 5 994 - 5 994 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Derivatives 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal values of forward contracts in foreign currency Economic hedging - Related to financing 517 - - - Related to the hedging of net sales 5 065 3 125 6 084 Hedge accounting - Related to the hedging of net sales 2 694 1 763 2 556 Fair value of forward contracts in foreign currency Economic hedging - Related to financing 32 - - - Related to the hedging of net sales 111 -77 -41 Hedge accounting - Related to the hedging of net sales 102 50 -75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Pledge assets and contingent liabilities 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On behalf of the Parent company Business mortgages 2 609 3 302 6 623 Financial loans 3 000 3 625 - Business mortgages 3 000 3 625 - Mortgage agreements on behalf of subsidiaries Financial loans 2 994 2 822 3 136 Other obligations 1 186 1 315 189 Business mortgages 4 391 3 073 3 376 Commercial bank guarantees on behalf of the Parent 15 195 7 897 17 793 company and subsidiaries Other own obligations Rental liabilities maturing within one year 1 123 869 926 Rental liabilities maturing in one to five years 1 439 855 756 Rental liabilities maturing later - - 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 562 1 724 1 684 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Share-based payments



A total of 18 849 Raute's series A shares have been subscribed for with Raute's stock options 2010 B and 2010 C during the reporting period. The new shares have been registered in the Trade Register on February 23, 2017 and May 9, 2017.



On June 30, 2017 the company's share capital is EUR 8 256 316 and the number of company's shares 4 225 311 pieces.



An expense of EUR 230 thousand was recognized for the share rewards to the income statement during the reporting period.



During the reporting period, no share rewards were delivered based on the long-term share-based incentive program 2014-2018 directed to the top management.



Distribution of the profit for the financial year 2016



Raute Corporation's Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2017, decided, according to the Board of Directors' proposal, to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to be paid for series A and K shares, a total of EUR 4 220 thousand. The dividend payment date was April 6, 2017.



Segment information



Continuing operations of Raute Group belong to the wood products technology segment. Raute Corporation's Board of Directors is the chief operating decision maker that is responsible for assigning resources to the operating segment and assessing its result.



Due to Raute's business model, operational nature and administrative structure, the operational segment to be reported as wood products technology segment is comprised of the whole Group and the information on the segment is consistent with that of the Group. Segment reporting follows the principles of presentation of the consolidated financial statements.



---------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Wood products 2017 2016 2016 technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales 71 805 53 733 113 130 Operating 4 094 2 902 8 558 profit Assets 71 869 56 559 69 767 Liabilities 39 111 27 192 35 549 Capital 4 761 1 678 3 224 expenditure -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets of the 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. wood products technology segment by 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % geographical location -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland 61 065 85 46 884 83 58 993 85 North America 5 692 8 4 799 8 4 077 6 China 4 002 6 3 704 7 5 357 8 Russia 805 1 852 2 990 1 South America 169 0 177 0 189 0 Other 137 0 144 0 161 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 71 869 100 56 559 100 69 767 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. expenditure of the wood products technology 2017 % 2016 % 2016 % segment by geographical location -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finland 3 238 68 1 567 93 2 925 91 North America 1 517 32 87 5 181 6 China - - 19 1 104 3 Russia 6 0 - - 9 0 South America - - 1 0 1 0 Other - - 4 0 4 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 4 761 100 1 678 100 3 224 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exchange rates used in consolidation of subsidiaries ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.1.-30.6 1.1.-30.6 1.1.-31.12 . . . Income 2017 2016 2016 statement, euros ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CNY (Chinese 7,4418 7,3132 7,3594 juan) RUB (Russian 62,7349 78,4122 74,2224 rouble) CAD (Canadian 1,4445 1,4854 1,4664 dollar) USD (US 1,0825 1,1155 1,1066 dollar) SGD (Singapore 1,5201 1,5402 1,5278 dollar) CLP (Chilean 714,3828 769,3287 748,7723 peso) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. Balance sheet, 2017 2016 2016 euros ---------------------------------------------------------------------- CNY (Chinese 7,6459 7,4023 7,2983 juan) RUB (Russian 67,5449 71,5200 64,3000 rouble) CAD (Canadian 1,4785 1,4384 1,4188 dollar) USD (US 1,1412 1,1102 1,0541 dollar) SGD (Singapore 1,5710 1,4957 1,5234 dollar) CLP (Chilean 747,2473 764,6714 702,2261 peso) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. DEVELOPMENT 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in net 33,6 -4,7 -11,1 sales, % Exported 85,2 84,4 78,3 portion of net sales, % Return on 23,0 17,6 25,3 investment (ROI), % Return on 17,9 14,4 20,9 equity (ROE), % Interest-beari 2,9 4,9 -20,6 ng net liabilities, EUR million ??Equity 57,6 59,2 60,4 ratio, % Gearing, % 8,9 16,6 -60,3 Gross capital 4,8 1,7 3,2 expenditure, EUR million % of net sales 6,6 3,1 2,8 Research and 1,8 1,6 2,9 development costs, EUR million % of net sales 2,4 2,9 2,5 Order book, 86 32 106 EUR million Order intake, 52 28 162 EUR million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- SHARE-RELATED 30.6. 30.6. 31.12. DATA 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per 0,71 0,51 1,60 share, (EPS), undiluted, EUR Earnings per 0,71 0,51 1,59 share, (EPS), diluted, EUR Equity to 7,75 7,06 8,13 share, EUR Dividend per - - 1,00 series A share, EUR Dividend per - - 1,00 series K share, EUR Dividend per - - 62,3 profit, % Effective - - 6,0 dividend return, % Price/earnings - - 10,41 ratio (P/E ratio) Development in share price (series A shares) Lowest share 16,84 12,06 12,06 price for the period, EUR Highest share 24,15 15,30 17,98 price for the period, EUR Average share 20,59 13,67 14,50 price for the period, EUR Share price at 22,92 13,10 16,70 the end of the period, EUR Market value of capital stock - Series K 22,7 13,0 16,6 shares, EUR million* - Series A 74,1 41,5 53,7 shares, EUR million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total, EUR 96,8 54,5 70,2 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------- *Series K shares valued at the value of series A shares. Trading of the company's shares (series A shares) Trading of 383 187 504 948 987 608 shares, pcs Trading of 7,9 6,9 14,3 shares, EUR million Number of shares - Series K 991 161 991 161 991 161 shares, ordinary shares (20 votes/share) - Series A 3 234 150 3 171 417 3 215 301 shares (1 vote/share) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 4 225 311 4 162 578 4 206 462 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 4 215 4 136 4 167 shares, weighted average, 1 000 pcs Number of 4 232 4 161 4 210 shares, diluted, 1 000 pcs Number of 4 093 3 187 3 625 shareholders -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEVELOPMENT OF Q 3 Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Rolling Rolling QUARTERLY 2016 2016 2017 2017 1.7.2016 1.7.2015 RESULTS (EUR 1 000) - - 30.6.2017 30.6.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET SALES 23 355 36 043 36 595 35 209 131 202 124 645 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in inventories of finished goods and work in 67 -894 489 748 410 883 progress Other 46 24 28 91 188 1 073 operating income Materials and -10 032 -17 041 -20 747 -19 405 -67 225 -67 715 services Employee -8 627 -9 882 -9 756 -10 347 -38 613 -35 389 benefits expense Depreciation -605 -646 -618 -660 -2 529 -1 949 and amortization Impairment - - - - - -1 370 Other -2 838 -3 313 -3 311 -4 223 -13 684 -12 581 operating expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total -22 103 -30 881 -34 432 -34 634 -122 050 -119 006 operating expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING 1 364 4 292 2 681 1 413 9 750 7 595 PROFIT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 5,8 11,9 7,3 4,0 7,4 6,1 Financial -70 152 318 17 416 128 income Financial -134 -139 -105 -145 -524 -358 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial -204 13 212 -127 -107 -230 expenses, net -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT BEFORE 1 159 4 304 2 894 1 286 9 643 7 365 TAX -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 5,0 11,9 7,9 3,7 7,3 5,9 Income taxes -219 -689 -790 -396 -2 094 -1 386 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PROFIT FOR THE 940 3 615 2 104 890 7 549 5 979 PERIOD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of net sales 4,0 10,0 5,7 2,5 5,8 4,8 Attributable to Equity holders 940 3 615 2 104 890 7 549 5 979 of the Parent company Earnings per share, EUR Undiluted 0,22 0,86 0,50 0,21 1,79 1,45 earnings per share Diluted 0,22 0,85 0,50 0,21 1,78 1,44 earnings per share Shares, 1 000 pcs Adjusted 4 192 4 191 4 205 4 225 4 215 4 136 average number of shares Adjusted average number of shares diluted 4 201 4 235 4 249 4 242 4 232 4 161 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL Q 3 Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Rolling Rolling DEVELOPMENT QUARTERLY 2016 2016 2017 2017 1.7.2016 1.7.2015 - - 30.6.2017 30.6.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order intake 92 42 24 29 187 59 during the period, EUR million Order book at 102 106 93 86 86 32 the end of the period, EUR million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 LARGEST Total % of Total % of SHAREHOLDERS number total number voting AT June 30, 2017 By number of Number Number of of shares shares of votes rights shares of series A series K shares shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Sundholm - 622 942 622 942 14,7 622 942 2,7 Göran 2. Mandatum - 131 196 131 196 3,1 131 196 0,6 Life Unit-Linked 3. Laakkonen - 119 919 119 919 2,8 119 919 0,5 Mikko Kalervo 4. Suominen 48 000 62 429 110 429 2,6 1 022 429 4,4 Pekka 5. Siivonen 50 640 53 539 104 179 2,5 1 066 339 4,6 Osku Pekka 6. Kirmo Kaisa 55 680 48 341 104 021 2,5 1 161 941 5,0 Marketta 7. Suominen 48 000 53 356 101 356 2,4 1 013 356 4,4 Tiina Sini-Maria 8. Keskiaho 33 600 51 116 84 716 2,0 723 116 3,1 Kaija Leena 9. Mustakallio 56 980 26 270 83 250 2,0 1 165 870 5,1 Mika Tapani 10. Särkijärvi 60 480 22 009 82 489 2,0 1 231 609 5,3 Anna Riitta 11. 60 480 500 60 980 1,4 1 210 100 5,2 Mustakallio Kari Pauli 12. 46 740 12 547 59 287 1,4 947 347 4,1 Mustakallio Marja Helena 13. Särkijärvi 12 000 43 256 55 256 1,3 283 256 1,2 Timo Juha 14. 12 000 43 256 55 256 1,3 283 256 1,2 Särkijärvi-Ma rtinez Anu Riitta 15. Suominen 24 960 27 964 52 924 1,3 527 164 2,3 Jukka Matias 16. - 51 950 51 950 1,2 51 950 0,2 Keskinäinen työeläkevakuu tusyhtiö Varma 17. Relander - 51 000 51 000 1,2 51 000 0,2 Pär-Gustaf 18. Suominen 48 000 - 48 000 1,1 960 000 4,2 Jussi 19. 47 740 - 47 740 1,1 954 800 4,1 Mustakallio Ulla Sinikka 20. Keskiaho 24 780 19 094 43 874 1,0 514 694 2,2 Ilta Marjaana -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 630 080 1 440 684 2 070 764 49,0 14 042 284 60,9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total % of Total % of number total number voting By number of Number Number of of shares shares of votes rights votes of series A series K shares shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Särkijärvi 60 480 22 009 82 489 2,0 1 231 609 5,3 Anna Riitta 2. Mustakallio 60 480 500 60 980 1,4 1 210 100 5,2 Kari Pauli 3. Mustakallio 56 980 26 270 83 250 2,0 1 165 870 5,1 Mika Tapani 4. Kirmo Kaisa 55 680 48 341 104 021 2,5 1 161 941 5,0 Marketta 5. Siivonen 50 640 53 539 104 179 2,5 1 066 339 4,6 Osku Pekka 6. Suominen 48 000 62 429 110 429 2,6 1 022 429 4,4 Pekka 7. Suominen 48 000 53 356 101 356 2,4 1 013 356 4,4 Tiina Sini-Maria 8. Suominen 48 000 - 48 000 1,1 960 000 4,2 Jussi 9. Mustakallio 47 740 - 47 740 1,1 954 800 4,1 Ulla Sinikka 10. 46 740 12 547 59 287 1,4 947 347 4,1 Mustakallio Marja Helena 11. 42 240 - 42 240 1,0 844 800 3,7 Mustakallio Risto Knut kuolinpesä 12. Keskiaho 33 600 51 116 84 716 2,0 723 116 3,1 Kaija Leena 13. Sundholm - 622 942 622 942 14,7 622 942 2,7 Göran 14. Keskiaho 29 680 - 29 680 0,7 593 600 2,6 Vesa Heikki 15. Keskiaho 27 880 5 816 33 696 0,8 563 416 2,4 Juha-Pekka 16. Kirmo 27 645 2 967 30 612 0,7 555 867 2,4 Lasse 17. Suominen 24 960 27 964 52 924 1,3 527 164 2,3 Jukka Matias 18. Keskiaho 24 780 19 094 43 874 1,0 514 694 2,2 Ilta Marjaana 19. Kultanen 21 595 8 031 29 626 0,7 439 931 1,9 Leea Annikka 20. Molander 20 160 - 20 160 0,5 403 200 1,7 Sole -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 775 280 1 016 921 1 792 201 42,4 16 522 521 71,7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGEMENT'S SHAREHOLDING AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED SHARES Number of Number Total % of Total % of series K of number total number of total shares series A of shares votes voting shares shares rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Management's holding at June 30, 2017 The Board of 122 970 127 003 249 973 5,9 2 586 403 11,2 Directors, The Group's President and CEO and Executive Board* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 122 970 127 003 249 973 5,9 2 586 403 11,2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *The figures include the holdings of their own, minor children and control entities. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee-registered - 115 037 115 037 2,7 115 037 0,5 shares at June 30, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



RAUTE CORPORATION Board of Directors



BRIEFING ON AUGUST 1, 2017, AT 2 P.M.: A briefing will be organized for analysts, investors and the media on August 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Scandic Simonkenttä Hotel, Mansku cabinet, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The half-year report will be presented by Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, and Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO.



NEXT INTERIM REPORT: Raute Corporation's interim report January 1-September 30, 2017 will be published on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 829 3500, mobile phone +358 400 814 148 Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 829 3293, mobile phone +358 400 710 387



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF:



Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639996