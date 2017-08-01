Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

218,570 UK Equity Shares 42,945 Global Equity Income Shares 29,081 Balanced Risk Shares 150,591 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.917791 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.387742 Balanced Risk Shares or 1.806312 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.089572 UK Equity Shares, 1.512046 Balanced Risk Shares or 1.968108 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Share converted, holders will receive 0.720595 UK Equity Shares, 0.661356 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.301619 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.553614 UK Equity Shares, 0.508102 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.768274 Balanced Risk Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 August 2017, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 July 2017.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 August 2017 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 July 2017 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-217,323 UK Equity Shares +210,498 Global Equity Income Shares -29,081 Balanced Risk Shares +16,121 Managed Liquidity Shares +98,053 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

37,792,132 UK Equity Shares 32,958,411 Global Equity Income Shares 7,014,804 Balanced Risk Shares 5,211,386 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

1,247 UK Equity Shares 253,443 Global Equity Income Shares zero Balanced Risk Shares 166,712 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 August 2017. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 11 August 2017.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The conversion dates for the remainder of 2017 and for 2018 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 November 2017 22 October 2017 1 February 2018 22 January 2018 1 May 2018 21 April 2018 1 August 2018 22 July 2018 1 November 2018 22 October 2018

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

31 July 2017

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000