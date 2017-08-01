

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after a private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity rose last month to its highest level in four months, adding to optimism that the Chinese economy is performing better than previously thought.



Preliminary flash estimates of euro zone and gross domestic product as well as U.S. manufacturing and personal income numbers are slated for release later in the day.



London copper consolidated below two-year highs and oil maintained overnight gains, while the dollar inched up from a 2-1/2 year low versus the euro.



Gold held steady near seven-week highs amid bets that the Federal Reserve may not rush to raise interest rates if inflation continues to be soft.



Asian stocks are broadly higher as stable oil prices and subdued sovereign bond yields helped investors shrug off geopolitical tensions.



China's UN envoy has said it is primarily up to the United States and North Korea, not Beijing, to reduce tensions and hold new talks to end Pyongyang's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.



In another development, U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Anthony Scaramucci from his job as communications director over an obscene tirade.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to reach another record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent.



European markets also ended mixed on Monday as concerns about persistent strength in the euro offset gains in the mining sector. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.1 percent.



The German DAX shed 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE edged up 0.1 percent.



