

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its net income for the third quarter rose to 253 million euros or 0.22 euros per share from 186 million euros or 0.16 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share improved to 0.24 euros from 0.19 euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to 1.83 billion euros from 1.63 billion euros in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, Infineon projects revenue for the fourth quarter to be about the same level as in the previous quarter. The segment result margin is expected to reach approximately 18 percent.



For fiscal 2017, Infineon affirmed its outlook for year-on-year revenue growth of 8 to 11 percent, with a segment result margin of approximately 17 percent at the mid-point of the revenue guidance, despite a significant headwind from the weaker U.S. dollar.



