Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, announces VistaMed's €9m expansion of its catheter manufacturing facility in Carrick-on-Shannon, Ireland. VistaMed, a Freudenberg Medical joint venture company, is a leading provider of catheter development and assembly services, complex extrusions, and minimally invasive devices to medical device OEMs. VistaMed is part of Freudenberg Medical's Minimally Invasive Solutions group with five product development and manufacturing locations over the United States, Costa Rica, and Ireland.

The expansion of VistaMed's existing facility has added 45,000 sq. ft.; this includes four additional ISO Class 7 cleanrooms for contract manufacturing of catheter-based minimally invasive devices. Also included in the new facility is a gym for VistaMed team members.

"This latest expansion is in response to the strong demand that VistaMed is experiencing for its products and services in the international minimally invasive medical device sector, specifically focused on catheter-based technologies," said Patrick Mulholland, Managing Director of VistaMed. "The growth we have experienced over the last few years would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the VistaMed team and our partnership with Freudenberg Medical."

In 2016 VistaMed opened a state-of-the-art research and development center, also located in Carrick-on-Shannon, which includes a cleanroom for prototyping and first-in-man builds. Learn more

As a leading supplier to the international minimally invasive device market, VistaMed continues to grow and expand its offerings and capabilities for valued customers worldwide. To learn more about VistaMed's products and services please visit www.vistamed.net.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical components and devices. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,500 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from high precision silicone and thermoplastic components and tubing to coating technology, finished devices, and solutions for minimally invasive and catheter-based devices.

