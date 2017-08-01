

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.0699 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0649.



The kiwi dropped to 0.7499 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day high of 0.7524.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 1.5772 and 82.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5759 and 82.81, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 0.73 against the greenback, 1.59 against the euro and 81.00 against the yen.



