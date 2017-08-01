

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at a slower pace in July, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed Tuesday.



House prices increased 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, weaker than June's 3.1 percent increase. Nonetheless, the annual rate was bigger than the expected 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, house prices advanced unexpectedly by 0.3 percent following a 1.1 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent fall.



A lack of homes on the market appears to be providing support, with annual house price growth remaining only just outside the 3-6 percent range, that has been prevailing for most of the past two years, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.



Housing market activity is likely to remain subdued, with the balance in the market shifting a little further towards buyers in the quarters ahead, the economist said.



