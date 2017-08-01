Totalkredit A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 9 August 2017 at 10:00 at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.



-o0o-



Agenda:



1. Election of members of the Board of Directors. Kim Duus, Group Managing Director, Søren Holm, Group Managing Director, and Anders Jensen, Group Managing Director, are retiring from the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors recommends John Fisker, CEO, Lasse Nyby, CEO, and John Christian-sen, CEO, as new members of the Board of Directors.



The agenda of the Company's general meeting will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.



According to the Articles of Association and the rules laid down in the Danish Companies Act, admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.



It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of the Company.



Totalkredit A/S Board of Directors



Contact: Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.