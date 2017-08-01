

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) reported that its statutory profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2017 plunged 96 percent to 44 million pounds from 1.15 billion pounds last year. Statutory basic earnings per share were 0.8 pence, down sharply from 22.2 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings declined 11 percent to 449 million pounds from 507 million pounds last year, and include the impact of lower capitalised interest. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 8.2 pence, compared to 9.8 pence in the previous year.



Group revenue for the period grew 7 percent to 14.3 billion pounds from 13.4 billion pounds in the previous year.



Iain Conn, Group Chief Executive said, 'Centrica delivered a solid first half financial performance despite reduced energy demand due to warm weather and strong competitive pressures, and we remain on track to achieve the 2017 targets we set out in February. We have made further significant strategic progress, continuing to reallocate resources away from our asset businesses towards our customer-facing businesses.'



The company said its 2017 proposed interim dividend per share of 3.6 pence is broadly in line with last year and consistent with its established practice of paying 30 percent of the prior year's full year dividend as an interim dividend the following year.



Centrica noted that its direct like-for-like headcount reduced by 1,058 in the first half of 2017 and it remains on track to achieve its targeted reduction of 1,500 for the full year, which will take the total reduction since the start of 2016 to nearly 5,000.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Centrica said it is on track to achieve the group targets set out at the 2016 preliminary results in February.



Centrica also said that it has increased the price of electricity on the British Gas standard tariff, but has moved to protect its most vulnerable customers. The company noted that the price of electricity will rise by 12.5 percent from mid-September, while gas price will be held at current level.



The increase in the price of electricity is the first since November 2013. The change takes effect on 15th September and will affect 3.1 million of the company's customers, while 5.3 million are unaffected.



