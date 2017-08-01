

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP PLC (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter profit before taxation was $928 million, compared to loss of $3.38 billion last year. Attributable profit for the quarter was $144 million, compared with a loss of $1.42 billion last year.



The second-quarter replacement cost or RC profit was $553 million, compared with a loss of $2.25 billion for the same period in 2016.



After adjusting for a net charge for non-operating items of $215 million and net favourable fair value accounting effects of $84 million, underlying RC profit was $684 million, compared with $720 million a year ago.



RC profit per ADS was $0.17, compared to loss of $0.72 last year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $0.21, compared to $0.23 a year ago.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales and other operating revenues climbed to $56.51 billion from prior year's $46.44 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $48.88 billion.



Second-quarter Upstream production was 10% higher than to 2,431mboe/d. Underlying production for the quarter increased 7.0%, due to the ramp-up of major projects.



Further, BP announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share or $0.600 per ADS, same as last year.



Bob Dudley - Group chief executive, said, 'We continue to position BP for the new oil price environment, with a continued tight focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending. We delivered strong operational performance in the first half of 2017 and have considerable strategic momentum coming into the rest of the year and 2018, with rising production from our new Upstream projects and marketing growth in the Downstream.'



