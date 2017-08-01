WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 31-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,235,769.00 11.2858
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,801,122.84 15.166
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 831,171.83 18.4083
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,085,933.45 17.4479
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,994,098.58 10.315
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,647,741.79 10.3144
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,589,133.20 12.635
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,257.04 13.8218
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,168,650.48 16.3219
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 491000 EUR 8,095,457.76 16.4877
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,550,700.88 11.0756
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,560,553.18 16.9443
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,772,610.32 18.7615
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,360,980.39 17.4492
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,557,450.33 14.6929
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 303,038.28 14.4304
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,302,101.53 15.688
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,291,721.55 17.9406
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,238,798.57 15.878
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,523,116.41 10.1099
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,230,899.19 17.5818
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,209.81 18.8881
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,805,325.24 19.2213
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,319,725.89 17.7052
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,319,580.20 17.7044
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,313,032.39 13.3206
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,466,327.24 18.1455
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,336,916.10 15.5356
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,304,412.10 10.5072
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,416,693.30 18.6623
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,241,132.43 15.4881
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,364.27 16.5576
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,513,980.05 5.6265
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,277,896.73 18.7776
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,041,321.89 16.0203
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,849,525.23 14.2271
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,602,843.21 17.8277
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,841.99 18.9901
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,741,826.02 19.1889
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,308,161.07 19.2996
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R2
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX