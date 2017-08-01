

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 31-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,235,769.00 11.2858



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,801,122.84 15.166



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 831,171.83 18.4083



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,085,933.45 17.4479



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,994,098.58 10.315



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,647,741.79 10.3144



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,589,133.20 12.635



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,257.04 13.8218



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,168,650.48 16.3219



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 491000 EUR 8,095,457.76 16.4877



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,550,700.88 11.0756



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,560,553.18 16.9443



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,772,610.32 18.7615



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,360,980.39 17.4492



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,557,450.33 14.6929



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 303,038.28 14.4304



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,302,101.53 15.688



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,291,721.55 17.9406



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,238,798.57 15.878



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,523,116.41 10.1099



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,230,899.19 17.5818



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,209.81 18.8881



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,805,325.24 19.2213



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,319,725.89 17.7052



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,319,580.20 17.7044



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,313,032.39 13.3206



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,466,327.24 18.1455



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,336,916.10 15.5356



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,304,412.10 10.5072



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,416,693.30 18.6623



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 31/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,241,132.43 15.4881



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,364.27 16.5576



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,513,980.05 5.6265



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,277,896.73 18.7776



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,041,321.89 16.0203



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,849,525.23 14.2271



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,602,843.21 17.8277



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,841.99 18.9901



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 31/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,741,826.02 19.1889



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 31/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,308,161.07 19.2996



