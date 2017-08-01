EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 1, 2017 SHARES



ORION CORPORATION: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 146,000 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Corporation as of August 2, 2017.



Identifiers of Orion Corporation's share:



Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 37,120,346



Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 104,137,482



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 1. ELOKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



ORION OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Orion Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 146 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Orion Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 2. elokuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014369 id: 35362 Osakemäärä: 37 120 346



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014377 id: 35363 Osakemäärä: 104 137 482



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260