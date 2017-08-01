

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-focused residential developer Taylor Wimpey Plc. (TW.L) Tuesday reported that its profit before tax for the half year slid 23.7 percent to 205.0 million pounds. Basic earnings per share fell 22.7 percent to 5.1 pence from 6.6 pence last year.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax grew 25.7 percent to 335.0 million pounds, and basic earnings per share rose 27.7 percent to 8.3 pence.



Revenue for the first half increased 18.5 percent to 1.727 billion pounds.



The company said its board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 2.3 pence per share, to be paid on November 3, 2017.



In addition, the company announced a special dividend of £340 million, or c.10.4 pence per share, to be paid in July 2018.



