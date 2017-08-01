

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported pre-tax profit of 1.94 billion pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2017, compared to loss of 2.15 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



Profit to ordinary shareholders was 1.58 billion pounds or 86.21 pence per share, compared to loss of 1.77 billion pounds or 96.72 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying pretax profit increased to 287 million pounds from 104 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 11.23 pence, compared to 4.20 pence in the year-ago period.



First-half revenue was 7.57 billion pounds, up 12 percent from 6.46 billion pounds a year ago. Reported revenue was up 12 percent at constant exchange rates. Underlying revenue rose 6 percent, at constant exchange rates, led by Civil Aerospace and Power Systems.



Looking ahead, Rolls Royce said its overall outlook for fiscal 2017 is unchanged from that outlined in February 2017.



