

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2017 totaled 207.3 billion yen or $1.851 billion, an increase of 18.7% from the same period last year.



Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter amounted to 115.04 yen or $1.03, an increase of 18.11 yen from 96.93 yen for the corresponding period last year.



Consolidated operating profit for the quarter amounted to 269.2 billion yen or $2.404 billion, an increase of 0.9% from the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sale volume and model mix and continuing cost reduction efforts, despite increased SG&A expenses.



Consolidated sales revenue for the quarter amounted to 3.713 trillion yen or $33.153 billion, an increase of 7.0% from the same period last year, due primarily to increased revenue in financial services business and motorcycle business operations as well as favorable foreign currency translation effects.



For the fiscal year 2018, the company now expects attributable profit of 545 billion yen, or 302.39 yen per share, and sales revenue of 14.50 trillion yen. Previously, the Group expected 530.0 billion yen in attributable profit, 294.07 yen in earnings per share and 14.20 trillion yen in sales revenue for the fiscal year 2018.



Fiscal first quarter dividend is 24 yen per share of common stock. The total expected annual dividend per share of common stock for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, is 96 yen per share.



