Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) product platform, today announced the appointment of Lee Kalowski as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Lee to the Bicycle team at this exciting time for our company," said Dr. Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "He brings a wealth of experience working with biotech companies at all stages of their evolution, both as a Wall Street research analyst and as a public company CFO, and his insights will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our business, expand our pipeline and move our lead candidate, BT1718, into clinical development."

Prior to joining Bicycle, Mr. Kalowski served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he helped lead the company's $105 million initial public offering in 2014. Previously, he was vice president, global biotechnology equity research at Credit Suisse, where he served as a senior research analyst covering the biotechnology sector. Before that, he worked in mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical division of Johnson Johnson and in global pharmaceutical equity research at Sanford C. Bernstein and Prudential Equity Group. Mr. Kalowski received a B.A. in biology and economics from Union College and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Bicycle has pioneered a revolutionary platform that has generated a new class of drugs designed to target diseases more effectively," said Mr. Kalowski. "I am thrilled to be joining the company as the pipeline continues to expand and as the company transitions into a clinical-stage biotech company."

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a new class of medicines to treat oncology and other important diseases based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform. Bicycles exhibit the affinity and exquisite target specificity usually associated with antibodies. Their small size enables rapid and deep tissue penetration, allowing tissues and tumours to be targeted from within. Their peptidic nature provides a "tuneable" pharmacokinetic half-life and a renal route of clearance, thus avoiding the liver and gastrointestinal tract toxicity often seen with other drug modalities. Bicycle Therapeutics is rapidly advancing towards the clinic with its lead programs using Bicycle Drug Conjugates to selectively deliver toxins to tumours. Bicycle Therapeutics is collaborating in oncology and other areas to realise the full potential of the technology. Bicycle Therapeutics' unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with a U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.

