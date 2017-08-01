Entries for 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Now Open

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Media Arts Festival Executive Committee is now accepting entries for the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival. All artists around the world, without distinction as to professional, amateur, independent, or commercial, are invited to submit their works to the four divisions -- Art, Entertainment, Animation, and Manga.Eligible are works completed or exhibited within a year before the deadline (September 10, 2016 - October 5, 2017). From each division, the jury committee will select winners of the Grand Prizes, Excellence Awards, and New Face Awards. All awards, including Special Achievement Awards and Jury Selections, will be announced in March 2018. Each of the winners from the four divisions will receive a trophy and prize money up to 600,000 yen, and also win an opportunity to present their works at the Exhibition of Award-winning Works in Tokyo in June 2018.

Entries must be submitted online at http://festival.j-mediaarts.jp/en/entry/entry-guidelines/

All entries must be received by 18:00 on Thursday, October 5 (JST).

Submission of entries is free of charge.

For additional information, visit the website: http://festival.j-mediaarts.jp/en/

About the festival

The Japan Media Arts Festival is a comprehensive festival of "Media Arts" (Japanese: "Media Geijutsu") that recognizes outstanding works in its four divisions: Art, Entertainment, Animation, and Manga. The festival has awarded prizes to significant, creative works of artistic value since its establishment in 1997, and through its annual Exhibition of Award-winning Works, it has offered the public an opportunity to directly appreciate these celebrated works, and also to participate in related events such as symposia and artists' lectures.

Last year, the 20th Festival received 4,034 entries from 88 countries and regions around the world. Over the years, the festival has garnered international recognition as one of the most prominent showcases in the field of "Media arts" surveying the latest artistic expressions that continue to diversify in today's ever-changing world. For more information about the festival, visit the official website: http://festival.j-mediaarts.jp/en/