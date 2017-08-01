Taxify, Rideshare Leader in Europe and Africa, Announces Strategic Partnership with Didi Chuxing to Support Cross-Regional Transportation Innovation

TALLINN, Estonia and BEIJING, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Taxify, a leading ride sharing company in Europe and Africa, today announced a strategic partnership with Didi Chuxing, the world's leading mobile transportation platform. Under this partnership, DiDi will invest in and collaborate with Taxify to support the latter's further growth and innovation across its diversified markets.

Launched in Estonia in 2013, Taxify is the fastest-growing ride-hailing company in Europe and Africa, offering taxi- and private car-hailing services to over 2.5 million users in major hubs across 18 countries, including Hungary, Romania, the Baltic States, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Powered by AI technologies, DiDi offers an extensive range of mobility services, including Taxi, Premier, Express, Luxe, Hitch, etc., to over 400 million users in more than 400 cities. In addition to creating over 17 million flexible work and income opportunities for its driver-partners, DiDi leverages its AI capabilities to help cities develop integrated and sustainable smart transportation solutions.

Markus Villig, Founder and CEO of Taxify, said: "Taxify will utilize this partnership to solidify our position in core markets in Europe and Africa. We believe DiDi is the best partner to help us become the most popular and efficient transport option in Europe & Africa".

Will Cheng Wei, Founder and CEO of Didi Chuxing, said: "Taxify provides innovative, high-quality mobility services across many diverse markets. We share a strong commitment to harnessing the power of mobile technology to satisfying rapidly evolving consumer demands and revitalizing traditional transportation industry. I believe this partnership will contribute to cross-regional smart transportation linkages between Asian, European and African markets."

About Taxify

Taxify is an Estonian international transportation network company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia and operating in 25 cities and 18 countries in Europe, West Asia, Africa and Mexico with over 2.5 million users. The company develops and operates the Taxify mobile application, which allows people request a taxi or private hire driver from their smartphone. Taxify has a team of over 170 employees and has raised €2 million of venture capital, being the most effectively operating transportation app in the world.

Taxify's mission is to change the way people move within the city, create jobs and transform the transportation ecosystem by delivering high-quality ride experiences at affordable rates. Taxify is focused on utilizing one's data and AI technologies to become the most efficient transport provider in the region.

About Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing is the world's leading mobile transportation platform. The company offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options for over 400 million users, including Taxi, Premier, Express, Hitch, Luxe, Bus, Minibus, Chauffeur, Car Rental, Enterprise Solutions and bike-sharing. As many as 20 million rides were completed on DiDi's platform on a daily basis in October 2016, making DiDi the world's second largest online transaction platform. DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.

DiDi is committed to working with communities and partners to solve the world's transportation, environmental and employment challenges using big data-driven deep-learning algorithms that optimize resource allocation. By continuously improving the user experience and creating social value, we strive to build an open, efficient, collaborative, and sustainable transportation ecosystem. In 2016, Didi was included in Fortune's Change the World list, and named one of the World's 50 Smartest Companies by MIT Technology Review. In 2015, DiDi was named as a Davos Global Growth Company.