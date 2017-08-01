VisionHack - First International Hackathon on Computer Vision for Unmanned Vehicles

MOSCOW, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From September 11th-13th inMoscow, NUST MISIS and Cognitive Technologies will hold the first university hackathon onartificial intelligence and computer vision with anavailable prize fund ofmore than $30,000. Teams from MIT (USA), the University ofCambridge (Great Britain), ASU (USA), the University ofScience and Technology Beijing (P.R. China), UPC (Spain), and leading Russian universities have already announced their plans toparticipate inthe hackathon.

NUST MISIS, one ofRussia's leading technological universities, and Cognitive Technologies, acompany which develops artificial intelligence systems for unmanned vehicles, will jointly organize VisionHack 2017.

According toAlevtina Chernikova, Rector ofNUST MISIS:"Itisnot acoincidence that Russia and NUST MISIS have become avenue for holding such high-level events-Russia has one ofthe world's best schools for the development ofartificial intelligence. Today, our domestic developments inthe field ofcomputer vision are highly rated byleading international experts, and the NUST MISIS team for several years inarow has reached the final ofthe ACM/ICPC international programming championship."

Ahackathon (aninternational forum ofIT developers) like this, dedicated tocomputer vision technologies and unmanned vehicles, isthe first ofits kind inthe entire world.More than 30teams from world leading universities such asMIT (USA), the University ofCambridge (Great Britain), ASU (USA), Hong Kong University ofScience and Technology (P.R. China), University Paris-Saclay (France), the University ofScience and Technology Beijing (P.R. China), and UPC (Spain) have announced their participation inthe hackathon.The total number ofhackathon participants isabout 150people, and the prize fund exceeds $30,000, which isarecord for such anevent.

Computer vision inapplication ofpractical tasks for the driving ofunmanned vehicles, which iscurrently one ofthe most relevant and popular directions ofartificial intelligence, has become the competition's main theme.The participants' aim will betocreate their own intellectual subsystem for driver assistance and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) capable ofautomatically detecting various events onthe road (small circumstances, which sometimes seriously affect traffic safety) suchas: acar stopped inthe middle ofthe street with its hazard lightson; adog orsmall child about tocross the street; the sun shining onaturn and blinding adriver, etc.

Participants will begiven alarge array ofdata- several hundred10-secondvideos, which will show different road situations and problems.

"Participants will have tosolve real and significant practical issues ofcomputer vision for unmanned vehicles. Wehope that the intelligent subsystems developed byparticipants will beincluded inthe ADAS product lines, and will beable tosignificantly improve road safety, aswell astoprovide drivers with the necessary level ofcomfort. Weare sure that the hackathon winners will beable toincrease their value asspecialist-professionals ofthe highest class, for whom doors tothe world's leadingAI development companies are open," saidOlga Uskova, president ofthe Cognitive Technologies group.

The winner ofthe hackathon will bethe team which provides the most accurate and comprehensive solution tothe set ofproposed road situations. Additionally, the organizers will prepare secondary prizes for qualitative decisions onspecific developments.

VisionHack will beheld in2rounds: the preliminary selection stage, from July 13th to31st, where participants will beasked tosolve test tasks. The best teams will beinvited toparticipate inthe on-site competition. Both individuals and teams(3-5 people)can register. The panel ofjudges will include world-famous specialists inthe field ofIT and artificial intelligence, business representatives, venture funds, and development institutions.

The event will beheld atthe NUST MISIS Commune House, anarchitectural monument designed inthe constructivism era.

Anextensive educational program and meetings with prominent representatives oftheIT field (especially inthe field ofunmanned vehicles) will beorganized for the hackathon. Top managers offamous Russian and international companies will act asmentors and lecturers atthe event.

The top managers oflarge Russian enterprises such asAlfa Group, Severstal, VEB, Rosatom, Gazprombank, and representatives ofthe Russian Government will beinvited tothe event ashonorary guests.

World-renowned companies and developers ofartificial intelligence, unmanned technologies, and hardware are among the event's business partners.

Detailed information onVisionHack can beviewed herehttp://visionhack.misis.ru/.

Please contact the organizers ifyou have any additional questions at visionhack@misis.ru

About NUST MISIS

The National University of Science and Technology MISIS is one of Russia's most dynamically developing centers for research and education. Being among the leaders of technology education in Russia, NUST MISIS is also a large research center. In 2015 NUST MISIS entered The Times Higher Education World University Rankings and strengthened its position in the QS World University Rankings. In 2016, NUST MISIS wasthe only Russian university to enter the Times Higher Education: World's Best Small Universities Ranking, and also continued to climb in the QS regional rankings.

The strategic goal of NUST MISIS is to become a global leader in the fields of materials science, metallurgy, and mining, as well as to strengthen its position in the fields of biomaterials and nano- and IT technologies by 2020. The University comprises 9 institutes and 4 branches - three in Russia and one abroad. More than 15,000 students are being trained at NUST MISIS. 27 laboratories and 3 world-class engineering centers, where leading international scientists work, operate at NUST MISIS. The University successfully implements joint projects with both well-known Russian and international high-tech companies.