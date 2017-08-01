Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Closing of FINO Transaction and Reschedules Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call to Friday, 4 August 2017

Guernsey, 1 August 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces the closing of the FINO NPL portfolio. Eurocastle, together with Fortress affiliates, acquired a 50.1% interest on the substantial majority of a €17.7 billion NPL portfolio sold by UniCredit; UniCredit holds the remaining 49.9% stake. Through a structured transaction, Eurocastle made an equity investment of €44 million including closing costs, and net of cash collections which were higher than our initial underwriting. doBank previously serviced substantially all of the FINO portfolio on behalf of UniCredit and will continue to service the portfolio.

In addition, the Company announces that it is rescheduling the release of its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 to Friday, August 4, 2017 before the market opens. In addition, management will host an earnings conference call at 1:00 P.M. London time (8:00 A.M. New York time) later that day.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

