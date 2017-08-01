

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment management firm MAN Group plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) Tuesday reported that its half-year statutory profit before tax rose to $76 million from last year's $55 million, and earnings per share grew to 3.8 cents from 2.9 cents.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax increased to $145 million from $98 million, and earnings per share was 7.5 cents, higher than last year' 4.9 cents.



Net revenues for the six-month period reached $461 million, compared to $389 million a year ago. Gross management and other fees were $378 million, while revenue from performance fees totaled $83 million.



In addition, the company said interim dividend is up 11 percent to 5.0 cents per share.



