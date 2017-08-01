

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs PLC (GRG.L) reported pretax profit of 19.4 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 1 July 2017, down from 25.4 million pounds in the same period last year. Profit per share was 14.9 pence, down from 19.3 pence last year.



Operating profit excluding property gains and exceptional charge increased 1.8 percent to 27.6 million pounds. Earnings per share excluding exceptional items and including property gains were 21.4 pence, compared to 22.3 pence in the year-ago period.



First-half total sales rose 7.3% to 452.85 million pounds from 422.13 million pounds in the year-ago period. Company-managed shop like-for-like sales increased 3.4%.



The Board of Greggs has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, up 8.4%. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 October 2017 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 September 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects to deliver full-year results in line with its previous expectations as well as further progress against its strategic plan.



