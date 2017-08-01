

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. reported net income attributable to owners of parent for the first-quarter declined to 9.33 billion yen from 22.49 billion yen, prior year. Net income per share was 49.79 yen compared to 119.83 yen in the previous year.



Net sales grew to 101.25 billion yen from 98.40 billion yen last year.



In addition, the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2018, has also been revised upward: Net sales of 432.0 billion yen, operating income of 50.0 billion yen, ordinary income of 50.0 billion yen, but net income attributable to owners of parent remains unchanged.



Previously, Yamaha Motor had said the forecast for consolidated performance for the year ending March 2018 called for net sales of 427.0 billion yen, operating income of 48.5 billion yen, ordinary income of 48.5 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent of 39.0 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX