

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in July, driven by strong rate of rises in output and new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the factory sector climbed to 52.7 in July from 50.3 in June. Economists had expected the index to rise to 51.1.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and news orders grew at the fastest rates since January. At the same time, employment contracted for the fifth month running in July.



On the price front, inflationary pressures softened as both input and output price inflation eased.



