

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit climbed 87.2 percent to $310.1 million from prior year's $165.6 million.



Profit from continuing operations before net finance costs and income tax was $377.9 million, up 24.2%.



Earnings per share from continuing operations grew 84.6% to $0.419 from $0.227 last year. Adjusted , adjusted EPS of US$36.7 cents per share, and 200.8%



Total revenues increased 12.3 percent to $995.8 million from $886.9 million a year ago. Adjusted revenue increased 11.5 percent to $1.07 billion.



Silver production of 28.0 moz grew up 11.2%, while gold production of 446 koz edged down 0.4 percent.



Further, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 10.6 US cents per share totaling $78.1 million to be paid on 8 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 11 August 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve 2017 production target of 58-61 moz silver, including Silverstream, and 870-900 koz gold.



Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our priorities for the second half of this year are to make further progress to ensure Fresnillo is operating at full capacity as well as the ramp-up of San Julián (phase II). I am confident that we are well positioned to meet our 2017 production targets and establish the basis for long-term growth as we approach the 10 year anniversary of Fresnillo plc.'



