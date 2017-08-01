

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the 12 months ended 31 May 2017 was 2.16 million pounds, compared to loss of 7.04 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the year was 3.12 million pounds or 1.49 per share, compared to loss of 5.12 million pounds or 3.20 pence per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year grew to 35.37 million pounds from 13.58 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said that no dividend is proposed for the year.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects strong demand for filter products to mobile telecommunications infrastructure and public safety communications markets in the year to continue into fiscal 2018.



