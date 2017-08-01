

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty Chemicals Company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Tuesday said its profit before tax for the half year grew 17 percent to $54.1 million, and that its trading for the period was underpinned by stronger sales across its end markets.



On a statutory basis, profit rose 16 percent to $43.2 million and earnings per share increased to 9.2 cents from last year's restated 8.0 pence.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share totaled 10.4 cents, compared to the restated 8.8 cents a year ago.



Group sales for the first six months reached $414.8 million, an increase of 24 percent, compared to $334.1 million in the same period last year. Sales grew 26 percent, excluding currency movements.



