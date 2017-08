WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) Tuesday announced the close of the sale of its Opel/Vauxhall business to the Groupe PSA.



Dan Ammann, president of GM said 'This transaction allows us to sharply focus our resources on higher-return opportunities as we expand our technical and business leadership in the future of mobility.'



The sale of GM Financial's European operations to Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas is expected to close later this year.



