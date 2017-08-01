

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the first half of 2017 was $52.4 million or 5 cents, compared to a loss of $247.2 million or 24.1 cents in the prior year.



Continuing statutory profit before tax for the period was $91.5 million versus a $153.3 million statutory loss for the first half of 2016. The improvement arises principally from the lower level of exceptional and other items charged during the first six months of 2017, with the first six months of 2016 including impairment charges in relation to the assets of ERO and ASIG.



Continuing underlying profit before tax increased to $143.5 million from $105.5 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations was up 32.6% to 11.4 cents from the prior year.



Continuing Group underlying operating profit was $174.9 million compared to $135.6 million last year. There was a good operating performance in Signature, with strong drop through and a $3.6 million net contribution from acquisitions less the impact of disposals completed in H1 2016.



Continuing Group revenue increased by 12.2% to $1.15 billion from last year. Continuing Signature revenue increased 18.0%, reflecting organic growth of 3.2%, a $52.8 million contribution from acquisitions - principally an additional month of contribution from the Landmark Aviation acquisition - and the net positive impact of higher fuel prices and adverse foreign exchange movements, which increased revenue by $45.9 million.



The Board is declaring an increased interim dividend of 3.81¢ (H1 2016: 3.63¢) up 5% on an underlying basis reflecting the Board's progressive dividend policy and its continued confidence in the Group's future growth prospects.



The Board's confidence of good growth in 2017 remains unchanged.



