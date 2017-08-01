Sedona Systems™, the global leader in multilayer IP/optical network automation and control, today announced that David Amzallag, former leader of Network Virtualization transformation at Vodafone, has joined the company as a special strategic advisor. In this role, Amzallag brings 25 years of industry experience and a deep understanding of carrier networks to help grow and evolve Sedona's NetFusion product line.

NetFusion is a software-defined networking (SDN) solution that automatically discovers and visualizes a carrier's IP/MPLS and Optical network layers into a single, abstracted model. This real-time view of multilayer, multivendor, multidomain topology and traffic delivers unprecedented visibility, and the ability to reap the benefits of network convergence and software agility, even with existing infrastructures. The NetFusion App Suite furthers this converged solution with optimization and automation apps that improve network resiliency and efficiency. As SDN controllers are added to the network, NetFusion evolves organically to a fully fledged network controller, providing automation and control across multiple vendors and domains, and abstracting the network to service orchestrators.

At Vodafone, Amzallag was the Group Head of Network Virtualization, SDN, and NFV, and successfully led the company's "Vodafone Ocean" SDN/NFV transformation, which was one of the biggest network transformations in the company's history. Since leaving Vodafone, he has been working with select pioneering companies that are helping carriers build out their next-generation, end-to-end network architectures.

"Sedona is the most promising and innovative company in the new transport market," commented Amzallag. "In my experience, I see a great need for technology that helps operators take two key steps to next-generation transport. The first is to discover with a deep level of understanding, unite, and better utilize existing networks, thus reclaiming network capacity. This is an easy step towards a transition to software-defined transport. The second step is to deliver a comprehensive and vendor-agnostic network controller that will be the single point of contact for next-generation transport services. Sedona is the only vendor offering a coherent vision that encompasses both steps, and I look forward to working with the company to help it fully realize its potential to guide carriers to the software-defined transport of the future."

"We're excited to have a person of David's caliber and experience join Sedona as a special advisor," said Ori Gerstel, Sedona's CTO. "David has pushed the envelope of the next-generation carrier network on behalf of both carriers and equipment vendors, which gives him a unique point of view that will benefit us greatly. His enthusiasm to work with us also confirms that Sedona's vision is resonating with the world's largest global service providers."

Prior to Vodafone, Amzallag served as the Vice President for Virtual Telecommunications and NFV at Alcatel-Lucent where he designed the first company-wide vision and strategy for network virtualization and for NFV management and orchestration. Earlier in his 25-year career, Amzallag served as Chief Technical Officer at Amdocs and Chief Scientist of BT 21CN at BT. David holds a PhD in Computer Science from Technion (Israel Institute of Technology), MS in Operations Research, and bachelor's degrees in Mathematics, Computer Science and Industrial Engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

