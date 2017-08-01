Isogenica Ltd, a leader in the design and construction of innovative and highly diverse synthetic antibody libraries, today announced a new licensing deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502), a global research and development-driven pharmaceutical company focused on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system disorders.

Adam Collier, Isogenica's Director of Commercial Development commented: "This is another very significant deal for Isogenica, which again validates and endorses the company's family of synthetic camelid single-domain antibody (VHH) libraries as an excellent starting point for therapeutic antibody discovery. We look forward to enabling existing and new partners to find novel, developable therapeutic candidates quickly and efficiently".

Under the terms of the agreement, Isogenica has granted Takeda licences to its family of llamdA™ VHH single-domain antibody libraries for the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapeutic products derived from these libraries. Isogenica is entitled to an upfront and annual licence payments. If antibodies are advanced into development, Isogenica is entitled to further licence fees, milestones and royalties.

Isogenica is a synthetic biology company focusing on the design and build of diverse antibody libraries for use in biopharmaceuticals. Partners can access an advanced camelid single-domain antibody library (llamdA™) and state-of-the-art, fully synthetic and highly diverse human antibody libraries. The company uses its proprietary Colibra™ library technology to ensure that the constructs very accurately reflect its advanced library designs. Libraries can be screened in various formats, including phage and CIS-Display, a proprietary in vitro display technology which maintains the high diversity of the llamdA™ libraries through the discovery process. For more information, visit http://www.isogenica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005117/en/

Contacts:

Isogenica

Adam Collier, Director of Commercial Development

T: 01799 533 680

E: adam.collier@isogenica.com