LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) Tuesday, in its update on the ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations, said it has been informed by Serious Fraud Office or SFO that a formal investigation has been opened, and it intends to co-operate with that investigation.



The company also said, as previously announced, it is investigating, through external legal advisers, allegations of misconduct.



