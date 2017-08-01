

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) Tuesday revealed an increase in its forecast for the year 2017. The company now expects sales of 900 to 950 million euros, up from its previous projection of 830 to 900 million euros.



EBITDA for the period is now raised to a range of 85 to 100 million euros from the prior range of 70 to 90 million euros.



The company said its order intake has been increasing since the beginning of 2017 and the strong market demand in all regions, especially in Asia-Pacific region



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX