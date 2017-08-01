As announced in Company Announcement No. 27/2017, SimCorp has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in APL Italiana S.p.A. (APL Italiana). Further, as announced in company announcement 30/2017, SimCorp has decided to issue 190,676 shares towards Carlo Alberto Spinicci, Lorenzo Cavalleri and Ferrante Gaetani dell'Aquila d'Aragona as part of the acquisition of APL Italiana S.p.A.



Today, the acquisition of APL Italiana has been completed and accordingly, SimCorp A/S is now legal owner of 100% of the shares in APL Italiana. APL Italiana will be renamed 'SimCorp Italiana S.p.A.'



Further, SimCorp has today issued new shares towards Carlo Alberto Spinicci, Lorenzo Cavalleri and Ferrante Gaetani dell'Aquila d'Aragona. The total number of shares and voting rights in SimCorp therefore now constitutes 40,690,767.



Enquiries



Investor contact:



Søren Strøm, Chief Financial Officer (Interim), (+45 3544 6853, +45 2019 3144)



Media contact:



Anders Crillesen, Group External Communications Manager, (+45 3544 6474, +2779 1286)



Company Announcement no. 35/2017