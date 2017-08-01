

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 54.0 in July from 54.7 in June. The expected score was 54.5.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion. Nonetheless, the score suggested the weakest improvement since March.



Manufacturing firms raised employment at the fastest pace in over 19 years during July. This was despite slower increases in both output and new orders.



Meanwhile, the recent run of easing inflationary pressures came to an end, with faster increases in both input costs and output prices.



