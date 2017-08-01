

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Tuesday, Markit Economics is due to release its services PMI figures for Italy. PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due at 4:00 am ET.



Meanwhile, the Federal Labor Agency is slated to release Germany's unemployment data at 3:55 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.7 percent in July.



Ahead of the reports, the euro fell against other major currencies.



As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8943 against the pound, 1.1434 against the Swiss franc, 1.1815 against the U.S. dollar and 130.23 against the yen.



