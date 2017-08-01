Teleperformance conferred 2017 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year award by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance was honoured with the 2017 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards banquet held at Shangri-La Singapore on July 6.

Teleperformance specializes in delivering superior omnichannel customer experience designed around people interactions. The company's commitment to customer value is exemplified by its technology expertise, process excellence, global footprint, and capability to customize for local markets.

Mr.Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that whilst the company focuses on core customer service delivery, it continues to expand its scale and strengthen solutions portfolio.

"With the most extensive geographic footprint in the industry, Teleperformance continues to dominate the market while offering diversified experience across vast range of verticals. Its strategic vision, commitment to the client successes and focus on innovation, allow the company to differentiate itself in the Asia Pacific region and achieve exemplary growth. Much of its success was based on its strong capabilities in deploying best-in- class tools and offerings in local languages and deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific market and specific customer needs in those markets.

"We are proud to receive the 2017 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year Award. This award recognizes our work and commitment in this area and will encourage our team to strive and reach new heights," said David Rizzo, President, Asia Pacific, Teleperformance.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The shortlisted companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

