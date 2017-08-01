Geoswift, cross-border payment solutions provider accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management and Investment Firms

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Raymond Qu, CEO and Founder of Geoswift, a leading provider of cross-border payment solutions between China and the rest of the world,has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management and investment firms.

Raymond Qu joins other Forbes Finance Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses-- and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"I am honored to represent Geoswift in joining the Forbes Finance Council. We've built a global cross border payments business across Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco. We've expanded our team with senior appointments of industry specialists to meet the growing requirements of our international clients. We are at an exciting stage of growth and joining the Council will enable us to contribute further to the payments industry especially those turning to China for opportunities.

International players are often overwhelmed by the complex regulations introduced by People's Bank of China (PBOC). With new market entrants and regulatory developments, I can understand why. Our expertise lies in China and we work with global merchants to facilitate the collection and settlement of currencies into China. Our product infrastructure has also been built to adapt to changes in regulatory policies by the PBOC. We have great business insights on China and we are very positive on the potential it presents.

Our membership with the Forbes Finance Council presents a fantastic opportunity for Geoswift to share our insights and expertise on China's business potential with the rest of the world." Raymond Qu, CEO and Founder of Geoswift.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Raymond Qu, into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts that have a deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy. Geoswift provides clients with customised one stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is relied upon by the world's leading ecommerce companies, most prestigious universities and the largest brands in the travel industry to grow their businesses.

Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also maintains numbers of currency exchange outlets throughout China. Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions. For more information visit, please visit www.geoswift.com or send in your queries to info@geoswift.com .

