Business Worldwide Magazine Wows With Winners of 2017 CEO Awards

Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to announce the recipients of its highly-contested and third annual CEO Awards 2017.

Winners of the BWM CEO Awards were chosen from our largest ever number of applicants sent in by business professionals from across the globe. Short-lists of three for individual sectors were written up and finally, following further research and interviews, a winner chosen for each particular category.

Decisions by the BWM judging panel were based on not simply the success the particular CEO had brought his or her company (financial results, customer satisfaction), but also their willingness to mentor other staff, transparency and how much they were able to pass on their enthusiasm to the rest of their team.

Sectors covered in the Awards included healthcare, technology, financial services, energy and construction while CEO's under consideration were based around the globe.

A spokesperson for BWM, here in the UK, said: "Once again, we are delighted to be able to recognise enthusiastic and passionate individuals at the height of the career who are making a difference not just for their company and the sector in which they operate, but also the staff whom they nurture.

"In encouraging and enthusing their staff they are, we hope, helping to raise the next generation of leading, ethical CEOs.

"Each of these inspiring individuals from around the globe have obviously, what we term as, 'gone the extra mile and beyond' and because of that each and every one deserves the Award they have been presented with. We wish them future success in their own personal, and their company's endeavours."

