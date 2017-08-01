Public sector organizations can leverage xMatters' intelligent communications platform to streamline toolchain handoffs and communication processes



LONDON, 2017-08-01 09:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMatters (www.xmatters.com), a provider of integration-driven collaboration to proactively resolve issues, today announced it has been awarded a position on the Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud 9 (GC9) Framework in the UK's Digital Marketplace for public sector organizations.



xMatters is a toolchain communication platform that relays data between systems while engaging the right people to resolve incidents. The company was previously named a certified supplier for Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud 7 (GC7) Framework in 2015. The new GC9 certification requires licensed organizations to uphold high standards of product usability, onboarding and data import/export, and security.



"GC9 now covers a number of additional areas, with a heavier focus on data security components like Data In Transit, Asset Protection, Availability & Resilience, Operational & Staff Security, and ISO Standards & Certifications," said Bob Hawk, Operations Security Manager at xMatters. "We strive to go above and beyond these security requirements, and we're pleased to give UK public sector organizations access to the company's proven and cost-effective cloud-based solution."



"We feel very passionate about supporting the increasing demands and requirements from the Public Sector here in the UK," said Laura Meadows, Vice President of EMEA at xMatters, Inc. "Incidents like the WannaCry ransomeware attack highlight the risk to our public services. xMatters is committed to supporting G Cloud and its approach to making purchasing faster, cheaper and more secure for the UK Government."



For more information on xMatters, please visit www.xmatters.com.



About xMatters, Inc. xMatters proactively resolves issues to prevent incidents and increase uptime through integration-driven collaboration. The solution automatically ensures that the appropriate individuals and groups for any situation are identified, notified, and taking action. To close the loop, xMatters manages and drives forward the underlying workflow from originating systems. xMatters automates and brings structure to collaboration so that enterprises can resolve issues early in the DevOps delivery pipeline. xMatters is used by individual teams for day-to-day tasks, as well as by thousands of teams at enterprise-scale, Global 2000 companies. Founded in 2000, xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, with additional offices worldwide.



Media Contact Kate Amery PulpPR for xMatters kate@pulppr.com