On July 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 212 per share.



The closing price on July 31, 2017, was SEK 209.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 196.00 for the Class C shares.



Stockholm, August 1, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



