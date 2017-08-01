On July 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 212 per share.
The closing price on July 31, 2017, was SEK 209.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 196.00 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 1, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00 Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640016
The closing price on July 31, 2017, was SEK 209.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 196.00 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 1, 2017 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00 Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640016