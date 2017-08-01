The Chinese clean energy giant is expecting losses over the first half of this year to amount to around $49 million following a difficult 2016 and further squeezing of the firm's activities in 2017.

Shunfeng International Clean Energy (SFCE), a Chinese clean energy developer and manufacturer of solar modules, has issued a stark profit warning as it heads into the second half (H2) of the year.

A filing published by the company this week states that the group expects to record a first half (H1) loss of RMB 330 million ($49 million) after tough conditions in H2 2016 have spilled over into 2017.

The profit warning is based on a preliminary assessment ...

