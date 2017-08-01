Meralco is now reviewing proposals from solar developers to beat Citicore Power's offer to supply 75 MW to 85 MW of PV capacity from three sites at a rate of PHP 3.50 ($0.07)/kWh.Citicore Power - which is affiliated with Megawide Construction - has said it is willing to supply electricity to the Manila-based utility from three PV projects it operates in the Philippines. According to rules on the competitive selection process under the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Meralco is expected to give solar developers the opportunity to offer PV-generated electricity at a better price. Prospective power suppliers will be expected to provide electricity for a period of 20 years, Meralco said in an online statement. All eligible solar arrays must be contracted and certified by the national government. Projects should be owned and operated by the companies submitting ...

