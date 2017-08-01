

1 August 2017 Acron to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting



Acron's Board of Directors has resolved to hold an extraordinary general meeting in the form of absentee voting on 8 September 2017.



In accordance with the approved agenda, the general meeting will consider distribution of Acron's retained profit for previous years (including payment (declaration) of dividends).



The Board of Directors' recommendations on the dividend amount and record date shall be reviewed and disclosed by 18 August 2017.



The list of persons entitled to attend the extraordinary general meeting shall be made as of close of business on 14 August 2017.



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



