

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing growth moderated in July after accelerating in the previous month, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SLIF showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 60.4 in July from 62.3 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The slowdown in growth was mainly due to a negative contribution by new orders. The corresponding index fell by 4.4 points to 61.5 in July.



At the same time, the sub-index for production rose to 64.4 from 64.1 in the prior month.



The component index for employment dropped by 3.1 points to 57.6 in July from 60.7 in June.



