Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, August 1

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasuryTotal number of shares in issue
Ordinary 20p32,851,929132,851,92920,357,15553,209,084

The above total voting rights figure of 32,851,929 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Kelly Nice

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 August 2017


