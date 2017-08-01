SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 --Cushman & Wakefield announced that it has partnered with MetaProp NYC, the world's premier real estate technology nexus, to provide the global real estate services leader with exclusive worldwide strategic advice and corporate development across business lines and support services.

The Cushman & Wakefield-MetaProp tech partnership provides qualified startups with:

Single point of entry to the global Cushman & Wakefield ecosystem

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield operational and client business needs

Fast tracked technology and business diligence

Matching with appropriate Cushman & Wakefield client and business champions

Pilots, partnerships, investments, and acquisition opportunities.

Brett White, Chairman and CEO, Cushman & Wakefield, welcomed the partnership with the following: "With the pace of change in the world today, we have to remain quick and agile to deliver value to our customers. We favor new organizational models that leverage strategic partnerships and reject our industry's convention to self-perform every aspect of the value chain. By partnering with some of the best and brightest minds in real estate technology, our partners succeed, and our clients succeed."

"We believe in a 'partner first' approach when it comes to the next generation of real estate innovation," said Adam Stanley, Global CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield. "MetaProp immediately gives our professionals the broadest vision into the property tech space and supercharges our platform for analyzing, partnering and implementing best-in-class real estate technologies from around the world. Top startup partners can now offer our clients, as well as our brokerage, consulting, management, and valuation professionals, the most forward-thinking software, hardware and tech-enabled services to improve their businesses."

"From top-to-bottom, Cushman & Wakefield is now laser focused on the future of real estate," said Aaron Block, Founding Partner and Managing Director, MetaProp NYC. "They are in touch with client needs, they know their internal strengths and they have begun to establish deep relationships with the broader PropTech community to take advantage of the best new real estate technologies. MetaProp is thrilled to help Cushman & Wakefield scale and expedite its global tech activities."

Mr. Stanley added: "We continue to find partnering the most advantageous strategy for this rapidly changing space. With hundreds of start-ups entering the commercial real estate ecosystem each year, the ability to pivot and exploit the best solution is greater if you are able to partner.

"Optimizing productivity requires diversity at the edge and our relationship with MetaProp supports this philosophy. In a few months, we have been able to evaluate more than 100 potential partners, selecting about 10 percent of the relationships to cultivate. Our talent and energy is focused on our clients and not in the evaluation, acquisition and integration of technology platforms."

"Real estate has lagged other industries in adopting technology, but that is now changing at digital speed in every area of our industry. Cushman & Wakefield is in a position to lead the charge."

PropTech startups interested in partnering with Cushman & Wakefield can visit metaprop.org/cw-partner.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About MetaProp NYC

MetaProp NYC is the world's premier real estate technology nexus. Based in the heart of Manhattan's Silicon Alley, the MetaProp NYC 22-week Accelerator and 8-week Pre-Accelerator at Columbia University are the leading programs for high growth PropTech start-ups. Each year, up to 20 of the best technology driven real estate industry ideas are selected to participate in intensive education, mentorship and growth hacking programs, culminating in exclusive Graduation Defense panels and bi-coastal Demo Days for partners, investors, VCs and media. Founded in 2015, the accelerator boasts 100+ mentors, 10 renowned corporate partners and widespread media coverage from the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, New York Post, TechCrunch, Inman, Bisnow, Real Estate Weekly, and more. MetaProp NYC's team and strategic seed stage funds have invested in 60+ technology companies across the real estate value chain. The companies have raised more than $2 billion and employ 1,500+ people globally. MetaProp Advisors provides strategic advisory services, growth consulting, communications, event management and market research for real estate companies that are serious about innovation.

