

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.2796 against the pound, from an early high of 1.2748.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.9683 and 113.83 from early highs of 0.9655 and 114.21, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the pound, 0.98 against the greenback and 112.00 against the yen.



